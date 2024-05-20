Iranian Labour News Agency

OPEC secretary general condoles over martyrdom of President Raisi

The Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has issued a statement condoling the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi.

In the statement published on X on Monday, Al Ghais condoled with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the whole Iranian people over the sad incident.

In the statement published on X on Monday, Al Ghais condoled with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the whole Iranian people over the sad incident.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all confirmed martyred.

 

