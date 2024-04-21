The youngest Iranian rich wanted to buy Pars Khodro

Farzad Vajihi, the youngest Iranian rich man, wanted to buy Pars Khodro and promised to produce cars up to date with Europe in this car manufacturer, but on the condition that the government allows real privatization to Iranian car manufacturers and does not insist on privatization.

According to our reporter, the issue of handing over the big Iranian car manufacturer has become a big problem for the government. On the one hand, only the Khusulati sector wants to buy state-owned car manufacturers. While this characteristic is the biggest challenge of the country's economy. For example, if the state-owned car manufacturers were private from the beginning, they would have been out of competition, or they would have produced quality products today.

Therefore, in the current situation, if the problem of the Iranian car market is to be solved, it should be completely handed over to the private sector.

That these days there is talk of an Iranian billionaire who has a large investment abroad and has even shown his desire to buy the Persepolis club. Farzad Vajihi Trader is a well-known name in the financial markets of the world who insists on investing in Iran because he identifies himself as a patriot. Due to the fact that the government has repeatedly ignored the request of the private sector to buy Maghrabis. Currently, it is said that the handing over of Persepolis to Bank Shahr, Mellat, Saderat, tejarat, Economy Bank and Refah has been decided. This in itself has its place, but if it is too much, because these banks are mostly unprofitable, how do they want a full team? manage the fan that needs a large investment, and this is while an applicant had a private company with a large investment, and why real privatization does not take place, this shows that the power of entrepreneurs, no matter how great, is given to the mafia does not arrive Based on these issues and the rumor of the possible purchase of Pars Khodro by Farzad Vajihi, which has recently been raised in cyberspace, we talked to him.

The youngest Iranian rich man stated that currently most of Iran's car products are supplied through China, which has no say in markets other than Iran, and said: "Iranian people deserve to use quality cars, and this can only be done with the investment of the private sector." It will be realized, because the government is not very efficient in competitive production. He pointed out that I grew up in a car manufacturing family and added: Car manufacturing can make quality products if it has capital and technology. An automobile company like Pars Khodro, which once had something to say, is now living under the shadow of the state of this company, and its losses have increased so much that the managers of this company have no hope for its future. However, I want to buy this company at a competitive price.

Emphasizing that the mafia is preventing the transfer of state-owned companies and clubs to the private sector, Farzad Vajihi: "If some people allow, not only a good private car manufacturer, but also a football club at the level of Europe." will have. In fact, some people do not want privatization in Iran due to personal interests. That was the reason why they prevented me from handing over the Persepolis club to me, while I had a plan for this club that could turn it into the Manchester of Iran.

