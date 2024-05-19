Qiz Qalasi Dam symbol of long-term cooperation: Azeri minister

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi Dam on Sunday, Shahbazov said that the project shows strengthening economic and political relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, which can solve many problems and remove economic obstacles.

Qiz Qalasi Dam brings about equalizing the resources of two countries on both sides of the Aras River and is considered a transnational project for both countries, he added.

The ecological importance of the project for the people of the two countries and regions cannot be ignored either, he noted.

endNewsMessage1