Iran, Turkey resume electricity trade
News code : ۱۴۸۲۳۲۷
The CEO of Iran's Electricity Production, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (Tavanir) announced the start of electricity trade between Iran and Turkey.
"Electricity trade between the two countries will start with 100 megawatts and reach 500 megawatts in the shortest time," Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said.
He pointed out that the parties emphasized the need to finalize the electricity trade between the two countries and it was decided that the exchange of electricity between the two countries should enter the operational and implementation phase as soon as possible.