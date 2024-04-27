Governor of the Central Bank of Iran visits Riyadh

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Mohammadreza Farzin, visited Saudi Arabia.

This trip is aimed at developing monetary and banking cooperation and relations.

"Mohammedreza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), left Tehran for Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in order to develop monetary and banking cooperation and relations, as well as to participate in the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Development Bank," announced the public relations of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

