Iran resolved to develp trade ties with neighboring Turkey: Lawmaker

Adel Najafzadeh said that all capacities must be used to achieve the same goal.

Referring to the geographical location and similarities between the two countries, regarding the activities of terrorist groups in Iran and Turkey, he said that Turkey's security is of great importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran is ready to cooperate with Turkey in combating terrorism, because any security threat is a threat to both countries.

The head of the Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group stressed the development of trade cooperation between the two countries, and said that Iran is pursuing new strategies and the Iranian Parliament is ready to cooperate in removing any legal obstacles on the path to expanding relations.

endNewsMessage1