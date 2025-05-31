FATF expected to take confidence-building steps about Iran: Iranian economic official

Addressing the 42nd meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG) on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, being held from May 26 to 30 in Moscow, the deputy finance minister Hadi Khani said, “At this meeting, we gave a presentation on software and intelligent infrastructure for handling suspicious transaction reports (STRs), as well as the actions of our country's police in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and we tried to share our experiences in these areas with other members.”

According to Tehran Times, he referred to Iran's reports in previous meetings of the EAG, adding that, “With the aim of informing friendly and aligned countries, as well as increasing FATF's understanding of the country's actions in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, Iran has put forward its actions on a broader level of the FATF action plan in close cooperation with the Eurasian Anti-Money Laundering Group (EAG), and will continue this practice within the framework of its internal considerations and standards.”

He also said that recently, with the aim of complying with international treaties and accelerating and facilitating the process of normalizing relations with FATF, and within the framework of this group's statement on accepting the Palermo and CFT conventions as a basis for suspending countermeasures against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran has ratified the Palermo Convention, and this document has become an executive law in the country upon the notification of the Iranian president.

