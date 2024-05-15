The large presence of China in the Iraq Petroleum market

"Now China's investment in various projects in Iraq; it has surpassed the Middle East, Arab countries, Turkey and Iran and has reached a figure equal to 34 billion dollars," he added.

"The statistics of the World Bank show that the Chinese investment in Iraq has been growing for two decades and exceeded 500 million dollars per year, and in some years, such as 2009, it reached 8.5 billion dollars, which is a significant number," he mentioned.

"This is despite the fact that Iranian technical and engineering corporations, exploration and production and contracting companies were not successful in participating in Iraq's oil projects and do not have a significant contribution in these projects," he concluded.

