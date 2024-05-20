There is no platform for Iran's investment in Afghanistan: official

The head of the Industries Commission of Iran Chamber of Commerce has said that in Afghanistan, like in Syria and Iraq, the tensions were costly for Iran, but after establishing stability, others took the advatantages of investment.

"For the presence of Iranian capitalists in Afghanistan's mines, there is a need for a platform that the government should provide," he added.

He stated that, "The fact that Iranians are not active in Afghanistan's mines does not mean that they do not have the ability to invest, but it means that the activity platform is not ready."

endNewsMessage1