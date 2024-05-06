Iran cannot re-enter Turkmenistan poultry industry: Chairperson

"And this issue caused Iranian businessmen to not be able to fulfill their obligations in the country's consumption market," Bahrami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Until a decade ago, Turkmenistan was an intact market for Iranian poultry because this country did not produce poultry and the entire demand of its six million population was met by Iran's poultry industry," he said.

"The government of Turkmenistan has special support for its poultry industry and there is no possibility for Iran to re-enter this market," he added.

