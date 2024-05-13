Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will not develop Arash oil field unilaterally: official

"In the past, we had agreements on the border issue with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. If the delimitation does not happen, it is mostly unlikely that countries like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will be able to develop the field unilaterally," Jokar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Probably, we should agree to develop the oil field collectively," he added.

"It is definitely not possible that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait can independently develop the oil field and we remain silent, the geopolitical trends of the region do not show this either," he concluded.

