Iran and Turkey insist on extending the gas contract
Majid Chegwni, the managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company said that gas imports increased from 466 million cubic meters in 2022 to 2,290 million cubic meters in 2023.
"The export of gas in 2023 compared to 2022 has decreased due to the problems that Turkey had to receive gas in 3 months. As a result, the total export reached 16.5 billion cubic meters," he added.
"Negotiations were also held with the Minister of Energy of Türkiye, and the extension of the contract is being followed up with the formation of a joint working group," he noted.