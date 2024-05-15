Iran and China sign a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation

The fifth meeting of the Iran-China Joint Committee on Cooperation was held with the presence of the Acting Minister of Agriculture of Iran, the Deputy Ministry of Agriculture of China and the Ambassador of Iran to beijing, and the development of joint agricultural cooperation between the two countries was emphasized.

In this meeting, a memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation in the agricultural sector between Iran and China was signed.

This is a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the subsectors of horticulture, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agricultural mechanization, as well as China's investment in Iran's agricultural development programs.

