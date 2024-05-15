Tehran, Moscow to expand cooperation in gas technologies

Director of the Corporate Planning of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hossein-Ali Mohammad Hosseini in a meeting with the energy officials of the Russian Federation stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the gas industry.

He said the two sides should identify the capacities and opportunities for more cooperation and coordination in the field.

Mohammad Hosseini pointed to the willingness of Iran to expand relations with Russia in the energy sector and said the country welcomes the suggestion of Russia’s Ministry of Energy on setting up a specialized panel discussion in the fields of digitization, monitoring, and analyzing data in the Russia Energy Week and also in Energy Congress in St. Petersburg.

endNewsMessage1