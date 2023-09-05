Iran produces 13m tons of steel in five months to September

According to ISPA, steel producers in Iran produced 8,230 million mts of billets and blooms and 4,795 million tons of slabs during this period.

In addition, 634,000 tons of steel beams, 4,370 million tons of rebar, and 386,000 tons of other kinds of iron productions were produced.

Also, 3,855 million tons of Black Iron Sheets, 989,000 tons of cold-rolled steel, and 706,000 tons of galvanized sheets were produced during the first five months of the current Iranian year.