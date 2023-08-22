Gas supply to power plants hits new records in Iran

CEO of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Majid Chegeni said on Monday that the daily average gas supply to power plants had reached 306 million cubic meters from the beginning of summer until late August, an increase of around 12% in comparison to the same period last year.

Chegeni, a deputy oil minister, also noted that the highest volume of gas supply delivered to Iranian power plants in the summer of last year had reached around 302 million cubic meters, adding that this year's record was 318 million cubic meters which was reported on July 11.

He added that the increase in gas supply to Iranian power plants helped save more than $1.5 billion in funds needed to supply other fuels that are normally used for generating electricity in the country.