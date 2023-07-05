Iran also has rights in Arash gas field: Expert

Iran’s former deputy minister of oil has said that if the Kuwaiti minister's claims that Iran has no rights due to the absence of a borderline, therefore they also have no rights in the field, then the borderline should be determined and it should be made clear that Iran also has a right in the Arash shared field.

Evaluating recent claims by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials that Iran doesn’t have any right in Arash (Al-Durra) gas field, Seyed Mehdi Hosseini told ILNA that the fact is that Iran's borderline has not been demarcated in the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and the same area where Arash field is located now.

He emphasized that therefore, if the Kuwaiti authorities claim that Iran has no right because the border line is not clear, their argument and claim regarding this field will be rejected, and in fact, they have no right either.

“I believe that if we can extract in all the common fields with the cooperation of the other side, it is the best way because the atmosphere will be intimate and friendly and the fields will not be damaged,” he added.

The former official noted that now the political atmosphere between Iran and Saudi Arabia is at a positive point, so we must determine the border line with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia that is a fundamental obligation.

