Iran, Oman sign 4 major cooperation agreements

​Iran and Oman have signed four documents of cooperation during the visit of the sultan of Oman to Iran.

After meetings held on Sunday, the Iranian and Omani officials signed cooperation documents that were focused on economic and energy cooperation and on free trade zones.

The documents were signed between the Iranian economy and oil ministers, as well as the secretary general of free zones and their Omani counterparts.

The agreements are set to further strengthen the economic ties between Iran and Oman, paving the way for more joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Officials from both countries have said the visit by the Sultan of Oman will open new avenues for diplomatic cooperation and set the stage for increased dialogue and engagement at the highest levels.

