Iran-Turkey Trade Nears $500 Million in January 2023

The Turkish Statistical Institute announced in its latest report that the value of trade with Iran in January 2023 has reached close to $500 million.

According to the statistics, Iran’s exchange of trade with neighboring Turkey in January has stood at $494 million, registering a three percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Iran-Turkey trade exchange value in January 2022 had reached $510 million.

The Turkish exports to Iran in January 2023 hit $241 million, showing an 11 percent growth in comparison with the corresponding period last year.

Turkey had exported $216 million worth of products to Iran in January 2022.

The report added that Turkey has imported $253 million in non-oil goods from Iran in January 2023, recording a 14 percent decline compared to January 2022.

