The Parliament's Energy Committee agreed with Iran's membership in the World Solar Energy Union

The Minister of Energy announced the approval of the members of the Energy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran for Tehran's membership in the World Solar Energy Union.

He said that the members of the Energy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly voted in favor of Iran's membership bill in the World Solar Energy Union with a majority of votes.

"I hope that this bill will go to the public table as soon as possible and with the decisive vote of the representatives, Iran will join the World Solar Energy Union as one of the new and renewable energies," he added.

