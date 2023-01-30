Iranian daily oil production increases 140,000 barrels: EIA

Figures by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in a report entitled "Annual Energy Outlook 2022 (AEO2022) show that Iran's average oil production in 2022 was 2.54 million barrels per day, Iran's oil production in 2021 was about 2.4 million barrels per day, according to which, in 2022, Iran's total oil production has increased by 140,000 barrels per day compared to the previous year.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in a report entitled "Annual Energy Outlook 2022 (AEO2022)" announced the production of 2,580,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil in the last month of 2022.

Accordingly, Iran's oil production in December 2022 has increased by 20,000 barrels compared to the previous month and by 130,000 barrels compared to the same period in 2021.

In November 2022, Iran produced more than 2,560,000 barrels of oil per day and in December 2021 more than 2,450,000 barrels of oil per day.

According to this report, OPEC oil production in December 2022 was about 28,930,000 barrels per day, which has increased by 190,000 barrels per day compared to the previous month.

Figures by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its Dec 13, 2022 report, show that Iran earned about $34 billion in oil exports revenues in seven months to July 2022.

The EIA figures showed that Iran's oil revenues in January-July was just $5 billion lower than the country's total crude sales in 2021.

They showed that Iran's average monthly oil exports income was $3.25 billion in 2022, but it rose 49% in the seven months to July 2022 to an average of $4.85 billion.

endNewsMessage1