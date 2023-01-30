Ali Ahmadi, the head of Quality Control at South Pars Gas Complex, said on Monday that the gas company of the complex is one the largest producers of gas and other products in Iran and the Middle East and that the gas production of the 13 refineries of the complex stands at more than 570 million cubic meters per day.

As a result of all-out efforts made by the staff of the gas complex, its production level increased by 2.6 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 21, 2022) in comparison to the same period last year, Ahmadi noted.

The official went on to say that the processed gas is being injected into a nationwide network for home, commercial and industrial consumption and that it is being used as the feed for petrochemical companies such as Bushehr Petrochemical Company, Kangan Petrochemical Development Company, and Pars Petrochemical Company.

According to the official, more than 186 million barrels of gas condensate have been produced by the South Pars Gas Complex in the first nine months of this year, showing a significant jump compared to the similar period last year.

The giant gas complex also produced 2,300 tons of sulfur per day in the mentioned period this year, he said, adding that the complex succeeded in exporting more than 480k tons of sulfur to East Asia markets.

Iran’s South Pars produces over 700k barrels of gas condensate per day

