Russia denies discrimination in receiving Iranian ships: Official

The head of the Ports and Maritime Organization has said that Russian officials have denied any discrimination in terms of giving precedence to their ships in transferring Iranian goods.

Speaking with ILNA, Ali Akbar Safaie said that Russia has denied the issue of transferring Iran’s cargo with their ships.

Asked about the behavior of the officials of Astara Khan Port with respect to the non-acceptance of Iranian ships and the preference of Russia to transfer Iran’s cargo with Russian ships, he answered that “I followed up on this matter but Russia denied this issue roundly.”

Commenting on the participation of other countries’ fleets in transferring Iranian cargoes to Russia, he said that the ships of other countries had been used to transfer Iran’s cargoes to Russia because Iran no longer had the capacity for transferring cargoes.

