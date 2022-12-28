 Russia's Energy Exports to China to Grow by 16% by End of 2022

The export of energy from Russia to China will increase by 16% by the end of the year, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"In total, (energy) exports to China and Mongolia increased by 15-20%, and to China will probably grow by 16% by the end of the year," Shulginov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Shulginov said earlier that the Russian Ministry of Energy was expecting a 19-20% growth in energy exports to China and Mongolia, Sputnik reported.

Participants at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum in November said that Moscow and Beijing were looking to further increase energy cooperation at a time when sanctions have drastically reduced Russia's energy links with the West.

China is an increasingly important energy partner for Russia, which is aiming to redirect hydrocarbon volumes that traditionally flowed to Western countries after they introduced sanctions in response to the war on Ukraine in February.

