Petroleum Minister lauds good agreements with China

Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday that good agreements had been made with China on developing oil and gas fields.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet minister’s meeting, Owji said that Iran has strategic commonalities with China.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua visited Iran on Tuesday to attend Iran-China 25-year cooperation program.

According to Iran’s minister of economy, during the Tuesday meeting, Hu Chunhua and the Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber discussed executive measures in energy, joint investments, financial and banking interactions as well as strategic transit and infrastructure plans, which are expected to be finalized in the next meeting between presidents of both countries.

endNewsMessage1