Majlis gives vote of confidence to new minister of roads and urban development

Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday gave a vote of confidence to President Ebrahim Raisi's nominee for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Bazrpash got the approval of Majlis with 187 votes in favor of him and 64 votes against him and became Iran's new minister of roads and urban development. Seven lawmakers abstained and five of the votes were dismissed votes

Prior to this, Mehrdad Bazrpash was Senior President of the Supreme Audit Court (SAC) of Iran.

Former Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi resigned due to his deteriorating health condition.

After Qasemi’s resignation, Shahriar Afandizadeh, a high-ranking official of the ministry was introduced as the caretaker of the ministry.

