Tehran-Kabul trade exchange increases to 25%: official

Trade between Iran and Afghanistan recorded a growth of about 25-30%, the Head of the Mashhad Branch of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber said.

Hadi Nabizadeh referred to the decrease in the volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan in the first three months of the current Iranian year, saying that the decline in trade between the two countries began to recover from August.

In this period of time, the trade between Iran and Afghanistan experienced a growth of about 25-30%, but the trade figure is still not the same as before, he added.

