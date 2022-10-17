100,000 BPD of Iran oil refined in overseas Venezuela refinery

Minister Javad Owji made the remarks on the 2nd day of the On Evolution Path in Fuel Provision: Technology at Service of Experience at the National Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) on Sunday morning.

"This was an old dream, as of 43 years ago that thanks to the NIOPDC colleagues and its managing director's efforts and pursuance, and intensive planning, was materialized for the 1st time, and will continue in other parts of the world, as well," he said.

He appreciated the efforts made by the NIOPDC in the field of last year's cyber attack against the Intelligent National Fuel Distribution Network, arguing, "A positive development in the field of oil refining has taken place, in which the NIOPDC, too, shone well in managing the aftermaths of that cyber-attack, which was also appreciated at a cabinet meeting.

The minister said that the cyber-attack was designed by the enemies to break the waist of the revolution, which thanked God and relying on the strong will of the managers and personnel in this field was annulled fast.

The petroleum minister said that the NIOPDC acted perfectly well last year in the fuel provision field, adding, "In the provision of fuel for the summer season, and particularly the past two months, too, the NIOPDC personnel shone very well."

