Clarifying the position of the Ministry of Oil for cooperation with Russian companies

At the Energy Week conference in Russia, Ahmad Asadzadeh emphasized the need to upgrade infrastructure for the development of interactions in the energy sector in the Eurasian region.

At the Energy Week conference in Russia, Ahmad Asadzadeh emphasized the need to upgrade infrastructure for the development of interactions in the energy sector in the Eurasian region, and by mentioning some examples in the railway and port infrastructure sector, he pointed out the necessity of developing these sectors.

He also presented some suggestions such as the formation of energy consortia, the creation of a joint investment fund, etc., to strengthen the strategic links of the countries of this region, and he considered it necessary to strengthen the Energy Secretariat of the Eurasian Union to promote energy projects in the countries of this region.

On the sidelines of this conference, the Deputy Minister of International Affairs and Trade of the Oil Minister had bilateral meetings with Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, CEO of Gazprom Neft Company and some energy ministers and companies present at the meeting.

endNewsMessage1