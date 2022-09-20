Venezuela has announced that some 60 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were inked during the Iran-Venezuela scientific, technological, and industrial exhibition in Caracas.

Venezuelan Vice President for Science, Technology, Education, and Health Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez said in an interview with vtv.gob (Venezuelan state TV) on Tuesday that the 60 MoUs help strengthen bilateral ties.

She also said that more than 200 business roundtables were held during the four-day event between Iranian and Venezuelan companies with the aim of signing contracts and bolstering mutual cooperation.

The vice president described the relationship as an example of mutual understanding and an effort to create complementary links, strategic alliances, exchange of technology as well as trade opportunities.

The Iran-Venezuela scientific, technological, and industrial exhibition was held in the Venezuelan capital in order to strengthen and develop bilateral ties from September 14 to 18.

On the first day of the exhibition, President Maduro opened the expo and then inspected Iran-made products and cars.

Maduro said that four Iran-made cars worth between 12k to 16k dollars will be assembled by the Venezuelan company Venirauto.

The manufacturing of the cars will help Venezuelan people save money because these selected cars need only seven liters of fuel per 100 kilometers, the president argued.

The government in Caracas plans to import Iranian cars; therefore, Iran’s ministers of energy, industries, and roads held discussions with Venezuelan officials in order to pave the ground for implementing the MoU.

Venezuela's Minister of Transportation Ramón Blázquez declared that some 15k people visited the four-day event when four MoUs were signed between Caracas and Iranian car manufacturers.

According to the Venezuelan company of Quimbiotec, state entities in the Latin American country hope that the event would pave the way for enhancing strategic cooperation between the two friendly states.

