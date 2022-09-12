Tehran-Baghdad trade is predicted to reach $10b by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2023), an Iranian official announced on Monday.

Even a 14-billion-dollar trade is not unlikely, Yahya Al-e Eshaq, the chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, said in a meeting.

Although enemies are after preventing Iran from having an active presence in Iraq, the two can develop trade as they enjoy deep and historical ties, the official underlined.

Interactions between the two sides’ economic sectors can bring about good effects.

