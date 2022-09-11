Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Iran registered a positive growth last year after it was negative for three consecutive years, according to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report suggested that FDI in Iran has grown over the first year of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration while it had declined to a two-decade low during the previous Iranian government.

Last year’s foreign direct investment in Iran totaled $1.3 billion which was unprecedentedly low for the past twenty years.

FDI in Iran saw a 6% growth over the past Iranian calendar year to March 20.

