The Founder and Managing Director of Stock and Market Economic Think Tank has said that it is true that if the U.S. sanctions against Iran’s oil are lifted it would have a little positive effect on the oil world price but it doesn’t mean that Iran can help the EU on the eve of energy crises.

Esfandiar Batmanghelich said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that in Washington the JCPOA is essential just because of its security profits.

Asked about whether the presence of the American companies in Iran will help revive the JCOA, he answered that the activity of the American companies in Iran is important, and even if a limited commercial value remains, these companies will put the Biden administration under pressure to make sure that the lifting of sanctions are fully implemented.

Every assessment based on the notion that the energy crisis in the EU will give Iran leverage in the nuclear talks are fault, he noted.

Iran can’t compete with Russia in the sanctioned oil markets, he said, adding that it is in favor of Iran to bring its oil back to the international markets.

