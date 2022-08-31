The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Iran said in the peak of anti-Iran sanctions Tehran-Ashgabat trade volume reached 5.5 billion dollars annually, but it is currently lower.

Ambassador Ahmed Kurbanov said on Tuesday at the Governorate of Khorasan-e Razavi in a meeting with Governor General Ya'aqoub-Ali Nazari that after the collapse of the former Soviet Union and Turkmenistan’s independence they realized that their country is a large producer of natural cotton, but they have no industries to turn it into threads of textile.

He said that the other point was that Turkmenistan had only that single product, and therefore started its economy from scratch, and Iran, and especially Khorasan-e Razavi played a great role in that country’s economy.

The governor of Khorasan-e Razavi, too, said in the meeting that neighbors have great rights and Iran and Turkmenistan, too, due to their shared religions, and the glorious civilization of Grand Khorasan have much stronger elations.

Nazari said that Iran was among the first countries that recognized Turkmenistan’s independence 31 years ago and congratulated it.

He said that the expansion of relations among neighboring countries can be reached in peace and stability, which fortunately prevails along the two countries’ shared borders, adding that the province has mining, agricultural and foodstuff industries, at the service of Iran’s good neighbor, Turkmenistan.

