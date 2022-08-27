Iran exported $21 billion of goods in the first five months of this Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), showing 21 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Head of Iran's Customs Administration Alireza Moghadasi told reporters on Saturday that Iran's exports have decreased by 3.5 percent in weight over the past five months, compared to the same period last year.

Moghadasi said that Iran has also imported $21.6 billion of goods during the same period, with a 19 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquid natural gas, polyethylene, iron, and steel comprised the main exports of Iran, with China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and India at the top of Iran's exporting destination list.

In the meantime, Iran has imported mostly wheat, rice, phones, raw oil, soya, and soybean meal mainly from the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Russia in this period.

