The trade exchanges between China and Iran increased significantly in the first seven months of the current year, indicating a 22 percent surge compared to the same period last year.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, the trade volume between the two countries stood at 9.67 billion dollars from January until the end of July.

The customs office announced that China-Iran trade amounted to 7.89 billion dollars in the same period in 2021.

China imported commodities worth 4.47 billion dollars from Iran in the first seven months of 2022, showing a 23 percent hike in Iranians’ export to the giant Asian country compared to the similar period last year.

China imported goods worth 3.63 billion dollars from Iran in the first seven months of 2021.

China’s export to Iran increased by 22 percent from January to July compared to the same period the previous year, reaching 5.2 billion dollars, while the volume stood at 4.26 billion dollars in the same period last year.

According to the report, the trade balance between China and Iran was 730 million dollars in favor of the Chinese in the mentioned period.

China experienced a positive total trade balance with the world estimated at 481 billion dollars.

The East Asian country’s trade exchanges with the world amounted to 3643 billion dollars in the first seven months of the current year, showing a 10.4 percent increase in comparison to the same period last year.

China exported goods worth 2062 billion dollars and imported commodities worth 1581 billion dollars from January to July, indicating a 14.6% and a 5.3% increase both in export and import respectively.

