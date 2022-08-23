Iran-Russia to expand cooperation in transportation

Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mine and trade for transportation affairs has said here that the development of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in rail, air, and sea transportation is on agenda.

There is very good potential for promoting Iran-Russia relations in the field of transportation and the automobile industry, Manouchehr Manteqi told IRNA at Russia’s MIMS Automechanika 2022.

Today is an opportunity for taking practical measures to enhance bilateral aerial ties, Manteqi announced.

He went on to say that joint committees would help follow up ways to widen relations.

This exhibition is just a starting point, he said, stressing that the volume of exchange with Russia should increase.

The MIMS Automechanika Moscow (Int'l Exhibition of Automotive Parts, Components, Car Maintenance Equipment, and Products) kicked off in the Russian capital on August 22 and is to go on for four days. About 600 companies from 18 countries have participated in the event.

Iranian car companies and auto manufacturers have taken part in this big international exhibition to put their latest achievements on display.

