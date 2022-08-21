The former Iranian ambassador to Jordan has said that the development of the Arash gas field depends on special parameters and one of the important parameters is a trilateral deal but Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have started operations in the field.

Reaching a deal on the Arash gas field can lead to the improvement of relations between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, Mojtaba Ferdosipoor said in remarks to ILNA.

The expert noted that the Arash gas field is a joint field between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia and according to the conditions and rules, the share of each country should be determined.

The development of the Arash gas field depends on special parameters and one of the important parameters is a trilateral deal but Saudi Arabia and Kuwait has started operations in the field, he added.

There is a potential for cooperation between Iran and Kuwait on the condition that Kuwait can have an independent approach toward its economic relations with Iran, the official said.

Iran’s former ambassador to Kuwait also expressed hope that by improving the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the problems will be solved and Iran and Kuwait can regulate their energy relations.

Given that Iran is one of the countries with high energy resources, Tehran can be a good partner for the development of gas cooperation with other countries in the region, especially Kuwait, he noted.

