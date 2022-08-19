​Iran’s exports to Oman increased by 123 percent in the four months from March 21 to July 22, Iran’s commerce attaché in Muscat said.

Mehrdad Fallah Orimi said that Iran has exported 415 million dollars of goods to Oman in this period, showing a 123 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

This makes Oman the seventh destination for Iran’s exports on the global scale and fifth among Iran’s neighboring countries, according to Fallah Orimi.

He said that Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and Afghanistan go before Oman in the list of Iran's export destinations.

Iran-Oman total trade rose to 647 million, showing an 86 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

endNewsMessage1