Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that he had requested that Putin spare the lives of "completely surrounded" Ukrainian troops.

US envoy Steve Witkoff had a long meeting with Putin in Moscow on Thursday night, a source briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The Truth Social post did not say whether Trump and Putin had spoken to each other.

