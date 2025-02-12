Trump threatens to cut aid to Jordan, Egypt if they reject his Gaza plan

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza, who would be forcibly relocated under his controversial plan for the coastal enclave.

Trump made the threat in an interview with FOX News aired on Monday, where he also acknowledged that Palestinians would have “no right of return” to Gaza.

Trump’s proposal for the United States to “take over” and “own” Gaza after its residents are transferred to neighboring countries has been met with strong rebukes from the Arab world and the rest of the international community.

endNewsMessage1