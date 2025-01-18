Hezbollah leader says resistance achieved its goals against Israeli regime

According to Lebanon’s Al Manar TV network, the Hezbollah leader said on Saturday that the Palestinian resistance and people managed to defeat the Israeli regime.

“I congratulate the ceasefire, which indicates the resilience of the Palestinian nation and resistance,” he said, adding, “The resistance achieved its objectives, while the enemy failed to accomplish its goals.”

He also underlined that history will record Gaza’s self-sacrifice and the defeat of the Israeli enemy and that the escalating disputes among Zionists show that the only solution lies in restoring the occupied territories of Palestine to its rightful owners.

