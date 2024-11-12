Trump considers loyalty and disloyalty in his cabinet: expert

"In terms of his personality, Trump likes the people who work with him to be like him not only from an organizational point of view but also from a psychological point of view, and basically to confirm everything he says in this regard," Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "Trump has stated many times that he may seek advice from various people, but he will be the only one who has the final say."

"Within the framework of his territory, Trump can make changes in some laws and structures of the United States, but in general, he is not able to make drastic and fundamental changes in the structures of the United States," the expert concluded.

