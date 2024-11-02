Hezbollah conducts fresh missile, drone attacks on Israel

Hezbollah said in a statement early Saturday that the operations targeted multiple Israeli settlements and the regime’s forces in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

According to the statement, missiles were fired at gatherings of Israeli soldiers in two separate attacks in the town of Khiam located in southern Lebanon.

Also, Israeli settlements in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, Karmiel, and Ma'alot-Tarshiha were targeted by missiles and drones.

endNewsMessage1