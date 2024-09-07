Using US arms for long-range strike in Russia no game changer: Austin
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says Ukraine’s use of weapons and munitions donated to Kiev by the United States for long-range strikes inside Russian territory is not a game changer.
The use of donated US weapons for long-range strikes into Russia would not turn the tide of the war for Ukraine, Austin said on Friday, indicating Washington’s reluctance to give in to Kiev’s wishes for arms restrictions to be lifted.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference after the 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany, Austin said Washington would provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $250 million, PressTV reported.