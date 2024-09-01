Fire, explosions reported in east London

Explosions were reported and plumes of smoke seen billowing in Canning Town, on the other side of the Thames from the O2 arena.

One resident tweeted: “I hope I’m wrong, but just heard a huge boom and the horizon on the other side of the Isle of Dogs is full of rising smoke.” The resident shared video footage of dark smoke on the opposite side of the river.

Another social media user wrote: “I’m all the way in Isle of Dogs, I felt it here too. Thought it was a massive thunder.”

