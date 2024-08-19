Gaza death toll reaches 40,139 in Israeli war

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued a statement, announcing the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded in the attacks of the Zionist regime's troops on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Some 40,139 Palestinian people have been martyred as a result of the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of last year, the ministry added.

Also, this Palestinian medical institution stated that the total number of the wounded in Israeli attacks against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has reached 92,743.

