Maduro rejects US attempts to be Venezuela’s 'Executive Body"

The United States has been conducting the policy of interference into other states’ sovereign affairs, including by trying "to become the executive branch of Venezuela," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told in an interview.

"I absolutely reject the US attempt to become the executive branch of Venezuela or of any other country in the world," he said, accusing the US of pursuing "the imperialistic policy of interference" and advising Washington "to tackle its numerous domestic problems" instead, TASS reported.

