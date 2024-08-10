Democrats are looking to move the situation against the Republicans: expert

"In the American elections, there is now a fierce competition between Republicans and Democrats in attracting the votes of white people, but it should be noted that young white people changed their orientation to some extent, but in general, their orientation is towards the Republican Party," Motaharnia said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "Tim Walz has a long history in the Democratic Party and he has a positive view of the JCPOA."

"His outlook on foreign policy somehow shows him as a moderate; for example, in the case of Palestine, he is in favor of the two-state solution, but on the other hand, he has also been in favor of helping Israel," he added.

