London is not looking to violently and radically expel immigrants from its soil: ex-diplomat

"The issue of the extreme right and their opposition to immigrants and the anti-Islamic debate in Europe is rapidly expanding, as we have clearly witnessed in the Netherlands and Germany, and in France and now in the United Kingdom, this issue continues in its turn," Sadetian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"It should be noted that there have been currents in Britain for a long time that have harshly criticized immigrants, and in several cases it was even seen that their homes were attacked, but the recent events in London and the rest of the country's cities are rooted in far-right criticism of a case of murder," he added.

